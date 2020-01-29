Roland Leinen, 91

Roland “Rollie” Leinen, 91, passed away at St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, with a 7 p.m. prayer service, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

Visitation will continue at 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, followed by the 11 a.m. funeral service, at United Methodist Church, Breckenridge. Pastor Mark Gronseth will be officiating. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge, at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

