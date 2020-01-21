Roman Leo Heley, 84 of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 followed by the funeral mass at 11 a.m. at the church. Fr. Peter Anderl will officiate.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood, in the spring.

Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Roman Heley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries