Ronald F. Dolezal, 67
Ronald F. Dolezal, 67 of rural Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 followed by the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Burial will be in the spring at the Bohemian Cemetery, Lidgerwood.
Ronald Frank Dolezal was born July 3, 1952 in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, the son of Edward and Helen (Prasek) Dolezal. He grew up on the farm and graduated from Wyndmere High School. After graduation Ronald worked for area farmers and the Bill Krause family for many years. He then retired and took care of his brother Clarence. After his brother passed he continued to live on the farm.
Ronald took pride in his yard and having a nice, new vehicle. He enjoyed a good steak, animals, auction sales and his toys and guns. He loved to help preserve wildlife.
He is survived by numerous cousins and is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Clarence.
Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, is entrusted with arrangements.
