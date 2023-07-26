Ronald Hegle, 86

Ronald R. Hegle, age 86, of Golden Valley, Minnesota formerly of Buffalo and Maple Lake, Minnesota, died Monday, July 24, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Maple Lake, with Rev. Culynn Curtis officiating. Burial will follow at the Maple Lake Community Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

