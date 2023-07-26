Ronald Hegle, 86

Ronald R. Hegle, age 86, of Golden Valley, Minnesota formerly of Buffalo and Maple Lake, Minnesota, died Monday, July 24, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Maple Lake, with Rev. Culynn Curtis officiating. Burial will follow at the Maple Lake Community Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Ronald Robert Hegle was born Dec. 30, 1936, in Gwinner, North Dakota, to Hjalmer and Josephine (Labounty) Hegle. He grew up in the Gwinner area, and graduated from Elliott High School in 1954. Following his graduation, he was united in marriage to Marilyn D. Hegle at Zion Lutheran Church in Breckenridge, Minnesota. They made their home in Ortonville and Breckenridge for a short time, before moving to Maple Lake in 1969 to raise their family.
Ron was a proud owner/operator of his own trucking company for many years. He and Marilyn then owned and operated Ronson Door Sales in Fridley, Minnesota, retiring in 2016. Following Marilyn's death, Ron moved to Golden Valley to reside with his daughter. He was a former member of Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo and a charter member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Maple Lake.
Ron enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening, fishing, and bird watching. He also liked to cheer on the Minnesota Twins and watch any western movie or show that was on television. He also liked to try his luck at the casino every now and then.
Ron is survived by his children, Barry (Rita) of Annandale, Minnesota, Tim (Lorie) of Annandale, Bryan (Marie) of Buffalo, Minnesota, and Trisha (Dan) Larson of Golden Valley; 10 grandchildren, Kristin (Darren) Glur, Jessica (Chad) Luebker, Ashley (Loren) Cook, Lisa Hegle (Jen Luchsinger), Aaron (Melanie) Hegle, Brienna Morey, Brittany Arnold (Tim Hanes), Lindsey Arnold (Josh Varner), Elin Larson and Gavin Larson; and 15 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Lilly, Landon, Blake, Addison, Boston, Cullen, Colton, Madelyn, Brantley, Crosby, Austin, Eli, Bentley, and Easton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hjalmer and Josephine; wife, Marilyn; and siblings, Gerald, Roger, Betty, and Laurel.
Ron's grandchildren will serve as urn bearers. Arrangements entrusted to Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Maple Lake.
