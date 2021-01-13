Ronald “Ron” W. Callenius, 85, of Lisbon, North Sakota, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the Fargo VA Medical Center.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Jan.18, 2021, followed by his 11 a.m. memorial service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton, North Dakota. A livestream of Ronald’s service will be available on the funeral home’s website, www.vertinmunson.com beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the North Dakota Veterans Home at 1600 Veterans Drive Lisbon, ND 58054.
Ronald Wayne Callenius was born on July 17, 1935, to Dove and Merlynn Callenius in Hospers, Iowa. He grew up there and graduated from Archer High School in 1953. He moved to Sheldon, IA and farmed there until the 1980s when he began to work for the pipeline. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1955 and was honorably discharged in 1957.
On Jan. 26, 1964, Ronald married Donna Vostad in Brookings, South Dakota. Together they had three children, Ronda, Todd, and Cory and they raised their family in Sheldon. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and would take the boys hunting. Every Easter and Thanksgiving, they would shoot clay pigeons as a family tradition. After Donna and Ron separated in 1977, he moved around living all over the country. He was a creature of habit so his daily breakfasts at the local restaurants allowed him to make friends in every state he lived in.
Ron enjoyed square dancing, gardening, driving truck, and making applesauce. He was a jack of all trades and had a heart of gold. There was always a project car he was working on to give to someone or old tools he wanted you to have. He could do anything, and he would help everyone while keeping you laughing the entire time. If you wanted to be around him though, you had to go to work with him. He was a workaholic but an excellent grandpa and great grandpa.
His warm smile and big heart will forever be missed by his children, Ronda (Chris) Meyer, Todd (Julie Lehman) Callenius, and Cory (Kari) Callenius; grandchildren, Seth Callenius, Kaitlyn (Jesse) Johnson, Jadyn Callenius, Presley Callenius, Bryant Callenius, Shandi Callenius, and Brezlyn Callenius; great-grandchild, Reiley Johnson; siblings, Jacquelyn Hohbach, Kenneth Callenius, Karen (Bob) Jungers, Wallace (Laurie) Callenius; and many other loving family members and friends.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Merlynn and Dove Callenius; siblings, Merlynn Callenius Jr., JoAnn Koester, Al Callenius, and Nancy Meendering.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
