Ronald W. “Butch” Meyer, 80

Ronald W. “Butch” Meyer, 80, Fairmount, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.

Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt, South Dakota, officiated by Rene Hasbargen. The service will be livestreamed on the Eggers Funeral Home Facebook page. Honorary pallbearers will be all who called him friend.

