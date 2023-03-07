Ronald W. “Butch” Meyer, 80, Fairmount, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.
Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt, South Dakota, officiated by Rene Hasbargen. The service will be livestreamed on the Eggers Funeral Home Facebook page. Honorary pallbearers will be all who called him friend.
Burial will be at a later date in the Fairmount Cemetery.
Ronald Walter Meyer was born Dec. 14, 1942, in rural Fairmount. He was born the fifth child to Albert and Jessie (Astrup) Meyer during a late afternoon snowstorm with the aid of neighbor midwife Selma Engebretson in the rural family farm home.
Three years later, the family moved into Fairmount, where he grew up and acquired the “Butch” nickname and attended school. He graduated from Fairmount High School in 1960. He grew up helping the elderly neighbors with yard chores and other errands for them, also being in the way for a lot of others.
After high school graduation, Butch went on to Science School enrolling in Sheet Metal trade and to play football for them for three years.
There was not a whole lot that Butch had not tried or attempted - mostly helping many local farmers. His first paying job was for Robert’s Bros. Poultry for a whole 25 cents per hour in 1958. After that it was Milwaukee Railroad, Tracy Construction, Moon and Stock Custom Combining, custom combining on his own, and helping his dad with mechanics. He also worked for Falk Brothers Well Drilling, as well as truck driving for Wheaton, Dumont, and Rosholt Farmers Elevators, working construction at the flour mill in Fairmount and the ethanol plant in Rosholt, along with farming himself for 25 years. He was also a member of the Wahpeton National Guard unit for 21 years before retiring from there. Now he’s just a retired bum.
Butch enjoyed a lot of farm animals and their lifestyles, as well as doing some of the farm activities such as the old horse and buggy days and parades, especially with his horses. Butch loved sports and was a fixture at many area ballgames. He also enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing with friends and relatives, nieces and nephews. A lot of memories and laughs.
Butch is survived by his brothers, Gerald (Mary) Meyer, Robert Meyer, Wayne Meyer (Jeanette King), and David Meyer; sisters, Phylis McMahon and Rebecca (Steve) Beach; sisters-in-law, Anita Meyer, Lois Meyer, and Sharon Meyer; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Jessie Meyer; brothers, Alan, Charles, and Richard; sister-in-law, Norma Meyer; brother-in-law, Gerald McMahon; niece, Annette Meyer; and great-nephew, Marty Boutiette.
This obituary was written by Butch.
The family wishes memorials be directed to the Cares for Cancer or the CHI Hospice.
Eggers Funeral Home, Rosholt, is entrusted with arrangements.
