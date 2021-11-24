Ronnie Lee Medenwaldt, 78, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away unexpectedly at home on Nov. 19, 2021.
There will be a graveside memorial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 at the Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge, Minnesota. Ron’s ashes will be interred at the Riverside Cemetery.
Ronnie Lee was born June 3, 1943, to August and Edith (Pasch). He attended school in Doran, Minnesota. Ronnie worked in various industries over the years. His biggest interest was farming. He would take Sunday drives into the countryside to see what the farmers were doing and how the crops were growing. His greatest talent was taking something out of the salvage yard and making it run.
He is preceded in death by his father August Medenwaldt, his stepfather Larry Unise, his mother Edith Unise, and his sister Velma Vlastnik.
He is survived by his three children: Roz (James) Keimig, Lisa (Heath) Clemans and Ron (Wanda) Medenwaldt and eight grandchildren: Zane, Kati, and Kaeden Keimig; Colten, Landon, and Westin Clemans; Kelsea and Khursten Medenwaldt.
