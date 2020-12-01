Rosalia Ann Samek, 75, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family.
Due to the current health concerns impacting the country, a Mass of Christian Burial for Rosalia will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, where condolences to the family may be made at www.VertinMunson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Rosalia Samek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
