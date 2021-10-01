Rosalia “Rosie” Ann Samek, 75, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at her home in rural Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Friday, Oct.15, 2021, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton, followed by Mass of Christian Burial, at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Dale Lagodinski officiating. Inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Wahpeton, followed by a reception at Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton.
Rosalia Ann Huber was born Jan. 15, 1945, in Valley City, North Dakota, the oldest of five children born to Alois and Isabel (Gassmann) Huber. Rosie grew up on the family farm near Fingal, North Dakota, and graduated from Fingal High School in 1963, where she received the Good Citizen Award. She met her future husband, Benedict Samek, through a priest, Fr. Heally, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Fingal during a fall supper, where she was a waitress at the Samek family table.
Rosie and Benny were married there by Fr. Heally on Oct. 20, 1965. They made their home near Wimbledon, North Dakota, where Benny farmed, and the couple started their family. They lived in Breckenridge, Minnesota, for a time and moved to the family farm in rural Wahpeton in 1975, where they completed their family. The family became members of St. John’s Catholic Church.
Rosie found value in everyone and everything, including her love for packing up the station wagon and setting up at flea markets and rummage sales selling her collections she called her “junk”. She loved to peddle her husband’s home grown produce at farmers’ markets and local swap shop at KBMW radio. Rosie loved the color orange, and her favorite flowers were carnations and lilacs. She was known for the pranks she played on family and friends.
Most of all, she loved being a stay at home mom; it was her life’s work, and she took it seriously, installing important values in her children. She insisted on keeping her children young at heart and at home for as long as she possibly could, dreading the empty nest feeling she might some day face. Allowing her children and grandchildren to play was a trait of hers. Holidays, vacations, graduations, and birthdays were important in raising her family. She and her husband, along with their children and grandchildren enjoyed those quality times together.
Rosie enjoyed the visits she had with her grandchildren. Any time anyone stopped by, she would have a pot of coffee with a homemade sweet treat, lunch, or supper. She had an open door for company any time of the day or night. She loved the outdoors on the farm. She loved to entertain home parties, such as Tupperware, Stanley, and toy parties for kids. Rosie was an excellent cook, baker, and seamstress. Everyone enjoyed her caramel rolls, fudge, doughnuts, and more. She loved to patch and hem Benny’s and their children’s clothes, making them last a long time. She would love to turn a five-minute conversation into an hour long one. She was a great listener and reserved a spot in her ear for everyone.
Rosie truly lived for her husband, children, grandchildren, and friends. She had a special bond with all, and her understanding and love were unconditional. She cherished her family pets.
Rosie is survived by her husband of 55 years, Benny; six children, Clayton, Jamestown, North Dakota, Cynthia, rural Wahpeton, Christopher (Angela), Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Calvin, Fargo, North Dakota, Carmen (Jeremy) Miller, Breckenridge, and Clinton, rural Wahpeton, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, siblings, Alois (Karen) Huber Jr., Rebecca Huber, Roberta (Grant) Phipps, Arlen Huber and many other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
