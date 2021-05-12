Rose Trosvik Hanson, 92

In loving memory of Rose Trosvik Hanson, who passed away peacefully on March 3, 2021, in Bethany on 42nd in Fargo, North Dakota.
A Celebration of Life Service for Rose will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church in Wolverton, Minnesota. Friends may gather one hour prior to the celebration.
Rose Jean was born March 7, 1929, near Rothsay, Minnesota, the daughter of Lars and Mathilda (Arneklev) Trosvik. She was baptized March 24, 1929, and confirmed June 7, 1942, in South Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rothsay. Rose attended school in District No. 73 near Rothsay, graduated from Pelican Rapids (Minnesota) High School in 1946, and studied bookkeeping at Interstate Business College in Fargo.
Upon completion of this program, she worked as a bookkeeper for Norby’s Department Store in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, until her marriage to Gerald J. Hanson on May 9, 1953. Rose and Gerald farmed together near Wolverton for more than 50 years. In 1983, Rose started working part time in the Wolverton Post Office and continued for 25 years, retiring in 2008. She was described as the “perfect employee” by her supervisor.
Rose was devoted to family, friends and the church. She was known for her classic style, love of decorating and a sly sense of humor. Her chocolate chip cookies were legendary, and she routinely baked them up 12 dozen at a time. She loved celebrating – and decorating for – holidays both big and small. And, for decades her days weren’t complete without coffee with “the girls.”
Rose was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church, Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (WELCA), and a participant in many of Bethany Grace Pointe Activities.
She is survived by her children, Jennifer (Nathan) Weixel, Mesa, Arizona, Kathryn Hanson, Waconia, Minnesota, Patricia (Daniel) Eitrheim, Mesa, Jacqueline Hanson, Bloomington, Minnesota, Nils Hanson, Wolverton, and Stephanie Hanson, Minneapolis, Minnesota; brothers, Earl (Jane) Trosvik, Pelican Rapids, and Sylvester (Joyce) Trosvik, Rothsay; brother-in-law, Lloyd Ouse; four grandchildren, Aaron (Melanie) Weixel, Caitlin Rose (Travis) Byrd, Jacob Eitrheim and Ann Eitrheim; and two great-grandchildren, Lily Weixel and Madeline Rose Byrd; as well as many nephews and nieces.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her parents; her brothers, Arthur, Melvin (Arlene), and Orville; sisters, Leola (Eddie) Velo, Margaret (Don) Scheer, Florence (Oliver) Haugrud, Gladys Ouse, and infant sister, Adeline; her brother-in-law, Howard (Arletta) Hanson; and sister-in-law, C. Lucille (Raymond) Nelson.
While she will be dearly missed, her family knows she has been welcomed into heaven.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Faith Lutheran Church — WELCA, Wolverton, American Cancer Society or Hospice of the Red River Valley. Cards, notes, and your remembrances of Rose can be sent to Korsmo Funeral Service, 409 Eighth St. S., Moorhead, MN, 56560, or online at www.korsmofuneralservice.com.
