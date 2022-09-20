Rosella Nordick, 93

Rosella Nordick, 93, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, Sept.19, 2022 at Pioneer Care.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

