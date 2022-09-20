Rosella Nordick, 93, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, Sept.19, 2022 at Pioneer Care.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Cemetery in Battle Lake.
Rosella was born on Aug. 28, 1929 to Herman and Anna (Conzemius) Beyer near Brushvale, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Brushvale. She attended grade school at District #17 near Kent, Minnesota. She graduated from Breckenridge High School with the class of 1947.
Rosella worked as a secretary at Wahpeton Laundry and Cleaners before she was united in marriage Bernard Nordick at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Brushvale on Oct. 9, 1950. The couple made their home on the Nordick farm near Kent for three years and then purchased a farm near Foxhome, Minnesota. Rosella was a full-time homemaker helping on the farm. She also worked at the Minn-Dak Farmers Co-op in Wahpeton.
Rosella and Bernard spent many winters in McAllen, Texas. They also enjoyed a trip to Honolulu, Hawaii, two Caribbean cruises and an Alaskan cruise. In 1980, they built a home on West Battle Lake and moved to Fergus Falls in June of 2014.
Rosella’s hobbies included crocheting afghans, embroidery, quilting and sewing. She also enjoyed gardening and flowers. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, St. Roberts Mission Group, and the Catholic Order of Foresters.
Rosella is survived by her children: Robert (Kathy) Nordick of Fergus Falls, Thomas (Tammy) Nordick of Pelican Rapids, David Nordick of Wahpeton; Timothy Nordick of Underwood, Minnesota; Kevin (Emily) Nordick of Jordan, Minnesota; and Dale (Virginia) Nordick of Henning, Minnesota; 14 grandchildren: Robert Jr., Allen, Shawn, Kendra, Tyrell, Chancy, Sierra, Wade, Ashley, Leah, Brandon, Cortney, Kaitlin, and Grace and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard, a daughter, Diana, her parents, Herman and Anna Beyer and her siblings, Sister Vivian Beyer, O.S.F., Alfred Beyer and Herman Beyer, Jr.
Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls is entrusted with arrangements.
