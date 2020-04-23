Rosemary Jane Baker, 84, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.  

With the current health concerns impacting the country, a private family service will be held in the coming days with a larger service to honor Rosemary's life at a later date. 

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.

