Rosena Frances Forster Larson, formerly of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, entered into rest on Oct. 17, 2020 in Arizona.
A celebration of her life will be held with Rosary starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lidgerwood. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Lidgerwood.
She loved to travel around the world, go polka dancing, fly in their airplane, go on cruises, sky diving, she loved to model and so much more. She was a classy, but yet spunky little gal with impressive amounts of energy.
She will be dearly missed by many. Her husband Roger Larson; sons Bruce (Vicky) and Brian (Renee) and daughter Sheila (Iver); grandchildren and great Grandchildren survive her. Her first husband George “Jimmy” Forster preceded her in death.
Memories may be shared and viewed on the Dahlstrom Funeral Home website www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com.
