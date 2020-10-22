Rosena Larson

Rosena Frances Forster Larson, formerly of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, entered into rest Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 in Arizona.

She loved to travel around the world, go polka dancing, fly in their airplane, go on cruises, skydiving, modeling and so much more. She was a classy, but yet spunky little gal with impressive amounts of energy. She will be dearly missed by many.

Rosena is survived by her husband Roger Larson, sons Bruce (Vicky) and Brian (Renee) and daughter Sheila (Iver), as well as her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her first husband George “Jimmy” Forster preceded her in death.

A celebration of her life will be held later in spring 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lidgerwood.

