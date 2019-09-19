Rudy Hanson, 75, Valley City, North Dakota, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Sanford Palliative Care, Fargo, North Dakota.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, with visitation one hour prior, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Valley City. Inurnment will be held at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Kathryn, North Dakota, at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.