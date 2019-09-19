Rudy Hanson, 75, Valley City, North Dakota, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Sanford Palliative Care, Fargo, North Dakota.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, with visitation one hour prior, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Valley City. Inurnment will be held at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Kathryn, North Dakota, at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City.

