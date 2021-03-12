Russ T. Boyle, 46, Fargo passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at his lake home.
A prayer service will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at Sts. Anne and Joachim Catholic Church, Fargo with visitation starting at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Sts. Anne and Joachim Catholic Church, Fargo with visitation starting at 1 p.m.
Both services will be live streamed on Boulger Funeral Home’s website.
Russell Thomas Boyle was born August 18, 1974 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Thomas and Sherry (Pankow) Boyle. He graduated from Moorhead High School in 1993. He enrolled at Jamestown College on a baseball scholarship. He met the love of his life Betsy Sturdevant while in school and they were married on May 13, 1995. He graduated from Jamestown College in 1997.
He worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons Medical Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Following that, he worked for Productive Alternative Services, Wanzek Construction, Bobcat, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Noridian and finally Edward Jones. He valued his clients and thought of them as family.
He enjoyed being able to coach his kids throughout their sports careers and was always competitive and looking for good competition. He loved craft beer and collecting brewery stickers. He also loved Tom Brady, golf, fishing, NDSU Football, especially tail-gating and spending time with all of his dear friends and family.
He was very generous and always put others first.
His lake home on Heilberger Lake in Erhard, Minnesota was a sanctuary where he could be found often. Both he and Betsy took the time to flip a 100-year-old cabin and make it their own. He enjoyed entertaining his friends, family and clients at his lake cabin.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Betsy, Fargo, North Dakota; father, Tom (Cheryl) Boyle, Moorhead, Minnesota, mother, Sherry (Kevin) Klosterman, Mooreton, North Dakota; children, Molly Boyle, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Mandy Boyle, Edina, Minnesota, Brady Boyle, Fargo, North Dakota; dogs, Bogey Edward and Cooper Jones, mother and father-in-law, Bill and Barb Sturdevant, Moorhead, Minnesota; grandmother Lillian Torgrimson, sister-in-law, Nan Fort (Russ Drake), Moorhead, Minnesota; brother-in-law, Tucker Sturdevant, Gillette, Wyoming; nephews, Tre Fort, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Adam Baumgartner, Trenton Sturdevant, Joseph Sturdevant, all of Gillette, Wyoming and niece, Miah Sturdevant of Gillette, Wyoming.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dennis and Dorothy Boyle, Rudolph and Edith Pankow, Arlan Torgrimson and uncle, Craig Pankow.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Online guestbook at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
