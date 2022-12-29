Russel F. Jacobs, 93

Russel F. Jacobs, 93, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton, North Dakota.

The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. Rene Hasbargen will be officiating the service. Burial will be held in the spring in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton. A livestream of the service will be available at www.josephvertinandsons.com under his obituary page.

