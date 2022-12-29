Russel F. Jacobs, 93, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. Rene Hasbargen will be officiating the service. Burial will be held in the spring in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton. A livestream of the service will be available at www.josephvertinandsons.com under his obituary page.
Russel Franklin Jacobs was born on May 4, 1929, in Wahpeton, to Frank and Emma (Max) Jacobs. He grew up in Breckenridge, and attended the country school across the road from the farmstead. During the winter months, Russel was responsible for going to the school and starting the fire in preparation for all the other children and teachers to arrive. He later graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1947 and then began farming near Rothsay during the farming seasons and took winter jobs in town such as Schuler Grain and Texaco Station. He then worked for the Breckenridge School District as a custodian for 26 years where he established many lifelong friendships.
Russel was united in marriage to Joan Marie Johnson on Nov. 12, 1950, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. They raised two children, Roger and Barb, on the family farmstead on County Road 16. Throughout the years, Russel enjoyed gardening, mowing, and maintaining the property on the farmstead. An avid outdoorsman, Russel taught his grandsons how to shoot guns and gopher hunt. He loved deer hunting and went every year – missing their anniversary and his wife’s birthday, and boy, did he hear about that! He continued to hunt at Bagley, Minnesota, well into his 80s. He and Joan enjoyed adding to their collections including rosemeade and tractor models. After a number of years, the country school Russel attended was moved onto the farmstead and the school bell was proudly displayed in the yard where the grandchildren would take turns ringing it as they arrived at Grandpa and Grandma’s house.
Those left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren and their families, Shane (Nefize) Jacobs, and their children Sebastian and Aydan, Justin (Rebecca) Jacobs, and their daughters, Kaylin and Alyssa, Cory (Ann) Jacobs, and their children, Ava and Carson, and Brett (Kristin) Jacobs and their son, Elliot Jacobs; and daughter-in-law, Debra Jacobs.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan Jacobs; children, Barb Moellenkamp and Roger Jacobs; parents, Frank and Emma Jacobs; sister, Verna Pratt; and son-in-law, Jeff Moellenkamp.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
