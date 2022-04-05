Purchase Access

Russell Marquardt, 94, of Rothsay, Minnesota passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, and will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.

The service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Foxhome Lutheran Church in Foxhome, Minnesota. Clergy will be Reverends Dale Pepelnjak and Terry Tilton.

Interment will be at Burau Cemetery, Foxhome, Minnesota.

Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

