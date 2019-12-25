Ruth Ann Poppel, 84
Ruth Ann Poppel, 84, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, formerly of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Siena Court in Wahpeton.
Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Rene Hasbargen will officiate the service.
Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CHI Health at Home Hospice, St. Catherine’s Living Center, or Siena Court Assisted Living.
Ruth Ann Bjorklund was born on July 11, 1935 in Ada, Minnesota, to Carl and Minnie (Holecek) Bjorklund. She grew up in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and later graduated from Breckenridge High School.
Ruth was united in marriage to Lawrence Poppel on Dec. 24, 1954, in Sisseton, South Dakota. The couple were blessed with four children and made their home in Section 12, Nordick Township, where they farmed until October 1995, when they moved into Breckenridge. Lawrence passed away on Sept. 27, 2012, and they now get to spend their 65th wedding anniversary together in heaven.
Ruth enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren’s various activities. She was a former member of Christ Lutheran Church in Mitchell Township and most recently a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton where she served many years on the LWML and taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was also a member of many other organizations including the Breckenridge Library Board, Thrivent Board, Land of the Dancing Sky Board, the Wilkin County Historical Society, the VFW and Legion Auxiliary, and was a volunteer driver for the Wilkin and Clay County Social Services.
Ruth is survived by her children, Michael (Carol) Poppel, Breckenridge, Monica (Richard) Miller, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Bruce (Cheryl) Poppel, Blackduck, Minnesota, and Joan Poppel, Moorhead, Minnesota; her grandchildren, Melissa (Adam) Palczewski, Kevin (Rachel) Poppel, Luke (Alyssa) Poppel, Angela (Bradley) Vanzee, Ryan Miller, Sara Poppel, Katie (Chris) Link, Anna Donley, and Grace Donley; her great-grandchildren, Cole Christensen, Ellee McIntosh, Charlotte Poppel, Benjamin Poppel, Brynley Poppel, Norah Vanzee, Evan Vanzee, Titus Vanzee, Logan Miller, Blake Miller, Cheyanne Link, and Stanton Link; her brother, Kenneth (Dorothy) Bjorklund; and many other nieces, nephews, and family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; her parents, Carl and Minnie Bjorklund; and her brother, Roger Bjorklund.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
