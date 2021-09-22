Ruth Josephine Collingridge (Nyquist), 80, died in the Lord and entered the presence of her faithful Savior Jan. 10, 2021, in Everett, Washington. She was the youngest daughter of Rudolph and Lydia Nyquist, a farming family in Wolverton, Minnesota. She was born Dec. 21, 1940.
Ruthie was a devoted wife, mother, and an accomplished musician. She used her incredible gifts to lead others in worship for decades, most notably for over 50 years with Women’s Aglow, an international ministry committed to worship, prayer, and kingdom-empowerment of disciples. She also served her local church, Sonrise Christian Center, as a Pastor of Recovery, leading many to find healing through a deeper understanding of the Lord’s love and grace.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years (Herbert III) in 2018. She is survived by her four children: Cheryl, JoAnn (Jeff), Herbert IV (Leslie), and Mark (Heather); eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Ruth is also survived by her older sister, Angie Kratzer, and her three children and their families.
There will be a memorial service on the afternoon of Oct. 2, 2021, at 3 p.m., at the Eagle Valley Evangelical Free Church, Christine, North Dakota, to celebrate her life. The service will be live-streamed through Eagle Valley’s Facebook page, facebook.com/eaglevalleyefc/live, if you would like to share in this with the family.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, please consider giving in her name and memory to a ministry that was an integral part of Ruth’s life beginning in 1967. Visit www.aglow.org/give.
