Ruth Lies, 103

Ruth Inez Lies, 103, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Sunday April 4, 2021 in the care of St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton.
Visitation will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church from 11:30 a.m.– 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 followed by her funeral mass at 1 p.m. Father Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service. A livestream of her service will be available on the funeral home’s website.
Ruth’s body has been bequeathed to the University of North Dakota Medical School in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Her cremated remains will be interred at a later date next to her husband, Jim, at the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery in Mandan, North Dakota.
Ruth was born on May 8, 1917 to Inga and Peter Lura in Barlow, North Dakota. She attended her elementary grades in a little one-room school and grew up enjoying rural life, good friends, pets, and sunsets.
After graduating from Carrington High School, Ruth worked at the JC Penney store in Carrington, North Dakota.
She met James Lies, and the young couple enjoyed dancing together to the big band sound at the Rainbow Gardens. She and James were married on Jan. 27, 1941 and lived in Fargo, North Dakota, one year before Jim entered military service. Ruth was very proud to be an officer’s wife; she joined him at the bases in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Muskogee, Oklahoma, where their oldest son was born.
After Jim’s return from the service in 1946 the two lived in Fargo, Rapid City, South Dakota, and Mitchell, South Dakota, before moving to New Rockford in 1950. In 1992, Jim and Ruth settled into Wahpeton to stay. They celebrated 70 years together on Jan. 27, 2011 before Jim’s passing on June 11, 2011.
Ruth was a member of the Altar Society, Minerva Literary Club, Homemakers, bridge clubs, and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing bridge, golf, and dancing. Her greatest joy was her husband, Jim, and family. Her family and friends hold her memory dear, including her kindness, generosity, and many talents such as sewing and cooking. Her beautiful and selfless spirit touched so many and will live on.
She is survived by her children, James Jr. (Renee) Lies of Grand Forks, Steve (Patricia) Lies of Wahpeton, and Lura (Michael) Kirby of Littleton, Colorado; her grandchildren, Brad (Camie) Lies, Kristin (Dan) King, Karrin (Dan) Christians, Stephanie (Jacob) Zimmerli, Jay (Sarah) Lies, Michael (Stacy) Kirby, and James Kirby; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents; two brothers; two sisters; and one great-granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home of Wahpeton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.