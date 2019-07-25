Ruth Stella Annett Gruenberg, 86
Ruth Stella Annett Gruenberg, 86, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Essentia Hospital, Fargo.
Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, at Breckenridge Lutheran Church, Breckenridge, followed by a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. Rene Hasbargen will be officiating and the interment will be held at Christ Lutheran Cemetery, rural Wolverton, Minnesota.
Ruth was born in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, on May 20, 1933, to Victor and Stella (Soland) Knudson. She grew up there and graduated from Pelican Rapids High School in 1951. She continued her education at Moorhead State Teachers College where she received her degree in elementary education in 1953. Ruth then began her career teaching 5th and 6th grade for four years in Wolverton, where she met Leonard Gruenberg.
On June 26, 1957, Ruth was united in marriage to Len at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua, Iowa. They made their home in rural Wolverton where they worked together on the farm and raised their family. Together they had three children Kevin, Keith, and Kara. In August 1991, they moved to Park Manor in Breckenridge and shortly after this, on Nov. 27, 1991, Len passed away.
Ruth was a dedicated member of Christ Lutheran Church. Participating in her church was important to Ruth; she took great pride in her involvement as the Sunday school superintendent, teaching the nursery class, coordinating the Christmas programs and bible school and helping with LWML. She was also a den mother for the local Cub Scouts, a 4H leader, and active in the Wolverton Homemakers Club and contributed significantly to the Park Manor Community by leading activities and events throughout the year.
Later in life, Ruth especially loved her summers at Clitherall Lake where she enjoyed bird watching, and spending time with family including Kara’s dog, Annie. Visits from the grandkids and their dogs were always a highlight of the summer.
Ruth will be greatly missed by her children, Kevin Gruenberg, Fargo, North Dakota; Keith (Marcia) Gruenberg, Plano, Texas; and Kara Gruenberg, Breckenridge; grandchildren, Kyle, Patrick AFB, Florida; and Kelcie Gruenberg, Glendale, California; sister, Jean Johnson; brother, Jerry (Charlene) Knudson; sister-in-law, Karen Knudson; and brother-in-law, Louis Gruenberg.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Gruenberg; parents, Victor and Stella Knudson; and brothers, Victor and Robert Knudson.
Arrangements are entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
