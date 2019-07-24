Ruth Stella Gruenberg, 86, of Breckenridge, Minnesota (formerly Wolverton, Minnesota), passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Essentia Hospital, Fargo.

Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, at Breckenridge Lutheran Church, Breckenridge, followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m. Rene Hasbargen will be officiating and the interment will be held at Christ Lutheran Cemetery, rural Wolverton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

