Sampson M. “Sam” Hill, 92, Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the Leach Home in Wahpeton.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, followed by a prayer service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, followed by his funeral service at Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton. Rev. Mary Ann Bernard will officiate the service. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens. A live stream of the service will be available on the funeral home website.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
