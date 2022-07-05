Sandra Asche, 64

Sandra Kay Asche, 64, Gwinner, North Dakota, fought an incurable cancer far longer than her initial prognosis. She did so with admirable optimism, courage and faith. Sandra died Sunday, July 3, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, followed by prayer service at 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Gwinner. Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church followed by burial at Zion Lutheran Cemetery near Gwinner. Sandy’s service will be live streamed on the Dahlstrom Funeral Home website www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com on her obituary page.
Sandra Kay Asche was born Feb. 8, 1958 in Breckinridge, Minnesota, to Richard and Donna (Hruza) Fluto. She was baptized on March 23, 1958, in Wyndmere, North Dakota. She graduated from Lisbon High School in 1976.
Sandy married Joe Howell in 1979, with whom she shared two sons.
Sandy was lucky enough to find love again when she married Rodney Asche on Oct. 22, 1988. They brought their two families together and shortly after welcomed a daughter. Rodney and Sandy raised their five children in Gwinner. She had a successful career at Doosan Bobcat for 28 years before her retirement in 2013.
Sandy was special. She lived every day believing the best in others. She was a model of unconditional love, patience and forgiveness. Sandy had a knack for building relationships. Her phone rang constantly with family and friends wanting to share every detail of their day, joyful or sad, with her. She loved to talk but was also a great listener and could hold conversations without even saying a word. She was a kind and patient woman who loved caring for others and expected nothing in return. She didn’t believe in doing things just “good enough.” Every task she took on, she did to the fullest from perfectly folding a fitted sheet to the most beautifully wrapped Christmas presents, to her famous chocolate milkshakes. There was no task Sandy was prouder of or did better than being a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved being with her family and building memories at Blanche Lake.
Sandy is survived by her husband Rodney, Gwinner, her mother, Donna Fluto, Lisbon, North Dakota, her children Amber (Jen; Jeratt and Emmit) Asche, Champlin, Minnesota, Matt (Casey; Tierney and Sutton) Howell, West Fargo North Dakota, Tyler (Amy Haring; Devin, Ava, Jaylyn, and Rylan) Asche, Gwinner, Chris (Amy; Eleanor and Julian) Howell, Moorhead, Minnesota, Betsy (Collin; Coltyn, Haven, Hudson, and Jax) Greenley, Lisbon; sister Jani (Ameen Darwish) Fluto.
She was preceded in death by her father Richard Fluto; brother, Jeffrey Fluto; and grandson, Wyatt Asche.
Dahlstrom Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
