Sandra Kittleson, 72

Sandra L. (Marble) Kittleson, 72 of Fargo, North Dakota, passed away quietly on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at Sanford Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Buffalo Community Center in Buffalo, North Dakota.
Sandie was born in Madison, Minnesota, on June 8, 1949 to Robert L. and Mary (Kelley) Marble. She spent most of her childhood in Germany as her father was in the military. She returned to the U.S. for her senior year of high school and graduated in 1968 from Ft. Knox High School, Kentucky. She met her husband of 51 years, Richard (Dick) Kittleson at her grandfather’s print shop in Madison. They were married on Nov. 21, 1969. They moved to Breckenridge, Minnesota, where they raised their three children.
Sandie worked many different jobs through her life such as beautician, tax consultant, chef, and retired as the assistant manager of The Dollar Tree.
Sandie enjoyed doing puzzles, reading, spending time with her family, and being active in the American Legion Auxiliary, serving as president from 2007-2009.
Sandie is survived by her husband, Richard; son: Richard (Rick) Kittleson; daughters: Kamaran Currier (Scott), and Mikel Sire (Paul); grandchildren: Andrew (Melissa) Currier, Matthew (Courtney) Sire, Samantha Sire, Maranda Currier, Zachary Kittleson, and Craig (CJ) Kittleson, and three great-grandchildren; sister: Peggy Jonson (Gary); and brothers: Robert N. Marble (Mary), Max L Marble; several nephews and nieces.
She is preceded by her parents Robert L and Mary Marble, and brother: Bill Marble.
Flowers can be sent to West Funeral Home, 321 Sheyenne St., West Fargo, North Dakota, 58078
Cards can be sent to 405 Fourth St. N. Buffalo, N.D. 58011.
Arrangements entrusted to West Funeral Home and Life Tribute Center.
To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Kittleson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
