Sandra “Sandee” Muchow, 71, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, entered her Eternal home Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota. 

Visitation will be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, followed by her 2:30 p.m. memorial service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota, with Rev. Dallas Rostad officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7 upstairs at Prante’s in Wahpeton. A livestream of her service will be available on the funeral home’s website.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

