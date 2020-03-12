Sasha Hedstrom, 32, of Hoffman, Minnesota, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the St. Cloud Hospital. 

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Erickson-Smith Funeral Home, Hoffman.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Messiah Lutheran Church, Hoffman with Pastor Mark Mathews officiating.

Burial will be at Bethel Lutheran Cemetery, Hoffman.

Erickson-Smith Funeral Home of Hoffman, Minnesota, is assisting the family with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Sasha Hedstrom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries