Sasha Hedstrom, 32, of Hoffman, Minnesota, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Erickson-Smith Funeral Home, Hoffman.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Messiah Lutheran Church, Hoffman with Pastor Mark Mathews officiating.
Burial will be at Bethel Lutheran Cemetery, Hoffman.
Erickson-Smith Funeral Home of Hoffman, Minnesota, is assisting the family with arrangements.
