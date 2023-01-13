Scott Alan Simdorn, 64

Scott Alan Simdorn, 64, of Ottertail, Minnesota, died unexpectedly in a tragic accident on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, after foggy conditions caused him to run his snowmobile into a section of open water on Otter Tail Lake.

