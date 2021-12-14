Scott David Muehler, 56

Scott David Muehler, age 56, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A funeral will not be held at this time, but a memorial service will be planned for this upcoming springtime. Further notice will be posted once the information is available. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.

Scott was born on May 6, 1965, in Breckenridge at St. Francis Medical Center to Floyd “Dutch” and Lois Muehler. After high school, Scott went on to accomplish many things in life from working as a Harley mechanic to racing bikes and finally having his own DJ business. 

He loved to travel and especially enjoyed the Colorado area and the Rocky Mountains. 

He will be remembered for his love of Harley's, trivia, and his many years of bringing people enjoyment with his DJing. He will be missed by his family and friends. 

Survivors include his siblings; Ricky Muehler, Eldon Muehler, Mel Bolstad, Bruce Muehler, and Veldene Ferguson.

