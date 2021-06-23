Scott Edward Davidson, 61 of Hoffman, Minnesota, died Monday, June 21, 2021 at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery, Campbell, Minnesota.

Lunch will follow at the Campbell Community Center.

