Our beloved brother, Scott (Scotty) Nulph, 56, of Wahpeton, North Dakota passed away quietly Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. 

Scott was the son of the late Lawrence and Margaret Nulph, also of Wahpeton.

A private memorial service will be held by his family at a later time. 

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Nulph as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

