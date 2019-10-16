Scott Sorum, 52, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 followed by his memorial service at 2 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Pastor David Kuhfal will officiate the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

