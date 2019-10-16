Scott Sorum, 52
Scott Sorum, 52, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in Breckenridge.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 followed by his memorial service at 2 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Pastor David Kuhfal will officiate the service.
Scott Craig Sorum was born to Albin and Marian (Barringer) Sorum on July 12, 1967, in Breckenridge, Minnesota. He attended Breckenridge High School and graduated in 1985. He furthered his education at NDSCS and later transferred to Moorhead State obtaining his Bachelor of Arts in Communication.
He utilized his degree at various locations, some of them being KBMW, KFGO, and WDAY, working on the air as their radio personality. He became Sports Director for the Daily News Wahpeton Breckenridge, and then made his way to Fargo where he worked for KFGO and US Bank. Later, Scott worked at Minn-Dak until becoming ill. Scott made numerous friends at all the places he was employed at. If he had any free time available, he loved to spend it being involved in the community. He hosted “Wild Game Night” for the Chahinkapa Zoo with one of his most favorite competitions being the “Dating Game.”
Scott was a devoted sports fan with his two favorite teams being the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins. If they happened to be playing against each other, you would probably find him watching the game in a Red Sox jersey with a Twins cap. Over the years, Scott had collected sports memorabilia from coins to cards. He was passionate about sports and the way it brought people together. He was also passionate about theatre and even played in a few acting roles including Straw Hat Players at Moorhead State.
His witty personality and giving heart will be missed dearly by all his loving family and friends.
Scott is survived by his parents, Albin and Marian Sorum; brother, Mark Sorum; daughter Allison (Taylor) Hagberg; granddaughter, Ellsie Ann Hagberg; and many loving friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Syvert and Alma Sorum and Dighton and Ethel Barringer; and, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pancreatic Cancer research through the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate, or through the mail at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. If you would like to be notified of these memorial donations, please let us know by emailing donorrelations@pancan.org or calling 877-272-6226.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
