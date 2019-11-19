Sean Blom, 18

Sean M. Blom, 18, of Aurora, South Dakota, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, as a result of a motor vehicle accident near White, South Dakota.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at 11 am Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Estelline, South Dakota. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Rude’s Funeral Home in Brookings, South Dakota.

Arrangements entrusted to Rude’s Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Sean Blom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries