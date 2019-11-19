Sean Blom, 18
Sean M. Blom, 18, of Aurora, South Dakota, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, as a result of a motor vehicle accident near White, South Dakota.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at 11 am Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Estelline, South Dakota. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Rude’s Funeral Home in Brookings, South Dakota.
Arrangements entrusted to Rude’s Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.