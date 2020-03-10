Sergio Valenzuela, 48

Sergio Valenzuela, 48, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 followed by his memorial service at 11 a.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Fr. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Sergio Valenzuela as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries