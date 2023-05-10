Shalie Lipp, 21

Forever in our hearts, Shalie Dawn Lipp, age 21, Fargo, North Dakota, passed away on May 7, 2023.
The visitation will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, from 9:30 — 10:45 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, followed by memorial service at 11a.m. Father Leo Moenkedick and Father Tim Schroedor will be officiating the services and burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge.
Shalie was born on Sept. 10, 2001, in Fargo and was a ray of sunshine from the moment she entered the world. She attended Ellen Hopkins School in the Spanish Immersion Program until the fifth grade before moving on to Breckenridge Public Schools through her sophomore year. Shalie concluded her high school career in 2020 graduating from Perham High School. Shalie was an accomplished pole-vaulter which earned her a scholarship to attend Delaware State University to pursue a marketing degree.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic putting a pause on sports, Shalie’s life was disrupted which led her to discover her greatest passion. She stayed focused and dedicated to maintaining peak fitness while training at the gym regularly. It was here that Shalie discovered the Academy of Combat Arts — an MMA gym — where she fell in love with fighting. She proved her passion and dedication to everyone around her and quickly became a rising star in the MMA field.
Shalie possessed an adventurous spirit that fueled her constant pursuit of learning new endeavors. She was fierce when it came down to making strides towards her goals; every challenge that came her way was nothing more than an opportunity for growth! Her positive mindset kept everyone energized around her while radiating her infectious smile and personality.
Watching video updates of Shalie on her many trips around the world during her MMA and Muay Thai training brought immense joy and pride to her family and friends (even when she was eating cold soup from the can in the back of her car). At just 19 years old, she had begun competing against top fighters in the Midwest leading up to fighting against Cheyanne Bowers in March 2022. Lipp held a 3-2 amateur MMA record, majorly due to her passion and determination, she was on track to being one of the best fighters in the world.
Shalie was full of charm and love. Her compassionate spirit was evident as she always looked for ways to make others feel great about themselves. She had an easy-going character, which inspired the ones around her to be their best selves. Her love for children made her look forward to becoming a nanny this summer.Shalie’s family and the MMA family have an emptiness that can never be filled. Her legacy of tenacity and her kind soul will live through the memories of those who knew and loved her.
Shalie surpassed all expectations and norms with courage and confidence while living! Her achievements are noteworthy, but what we will take away from Shalie’s life is how someone can remain so compassionate towards people’s welfare without losing sight of their aspirations in life. Many people who knew Shalie have reached out saying how much they’ve changed due to her motivation and kindness towards them. The legacy Shalie leaves behind represents how we should all live our lives holding onto kindness, sincerity, determination while celebrating everyone’s achievements as well as manifesting our dreams; just how she had always done throughout her time with us! Rest in peace, our hero.
She is survived by her mother, Jennie Bucholz; father, Rollie Lipp; siblings, Sydnie Mauch and Stevin Lipp; maternal grandparents, Robin and David Kratzke; paternal grandparent, Joane Lipp; many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins that adored her with all their heart.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparent, Steve Lipp; maternal great-grandparents, Stephen and Irne Bucholz, Betty Lou and David Palubicki, and Cliff Newton; and paternal great-grandparents, George and Kathryn Smykowski, and Phillip and Elizabeth Lipp.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
To plant a tree in memory of Shalie Lipp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
