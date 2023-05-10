Shalie Lipp, 21

Forever in our hearts, Shalie Dawn Lipp, age 21, Fargo, North Dakota, passed away on May 7, 2023.

The visitation will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, from 9:30 — 10:45 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, followed by memorial service at 11a.m. Father Leo Moenkedick and Father Tim Schroedor will be officiating the services and burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge.

