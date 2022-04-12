Sharon Jane (Mehl) Maeckelbergh, 79

Sharon Jane (Mehl) Maeckelbergh, 79, passed away on April 9, 2022, in Cotton, Minnesota.

A private family ceremony will be held in celebration of life her life.

Sharon was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Jan. 27, 1943 to Edward and Alma Mehl. She graduated from Breckenridge High School and attended college at St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota, later graduating from St. Catherine’s in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a degree in biology.

Sharon held jobs in a diverse set of industries working at Pearson’s Candy Company, Deluxe, Fannie May and Macy’s. Her ability to have a career, be a great mother, wonderful wife and maintain a wonderful home for her family has been an inspiration to her daughters and others in her life.

Sharon and her husband Ken Maeckelbergh split their time between their homes in White Bear Lake, Minnesota and Cotton. Together they loved spending time outside on long walks, reading and traveling the world. Sharon was a talented baker with a green thumb and talented craftswoman.

Sharon is survived by her husband Ken and her daughters Anne Finch and Michelle Tonkinson and her grandchildren; Zack Kurkowski, Luke Kurkowski, Jesse Tonkinson, Madison Tonkinson, Jordan Tonkinson, Ronald Finch, Bailey Finch and her adorable great granddaughter Magnolia Tonkinson. Sharon is also survived by her siblings Cindy Hoglund, Monica Eldien, Mike Mehl and Marica Williams.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Alma Mehl and her brother Edward Mehl.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to American Heart Association www.heart.org.

Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.

