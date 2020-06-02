Sharon Jean (Kemple) Kirkeby, 80, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed peacefully at her home with loved ones by her side on June 1, 2020.
A private family service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Hankinson.
Frank Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
