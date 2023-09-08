230909-p3-Larson-obit

Sharon Marguerite Larson, 79, of Breckenridge, was unexpectedly called home to our Lord on Sunday, September 3, 2023. Sharon’s visitation and prayer service are set for Monday, September 11, 2023, from 5-7 p.m., at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, ND. A celebration of life and sharing time will take place from 6:00 -7:00 pm prior to the prayer service. Her prayer service will start at 7 p.m., followed by the Rosary. Her Funeral Mass is set for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, ND. There will be visitation one hour prior. Father Paul Kuhn will officiate.

Sharon Marguerite Johnson (NANA) was born March 11, 1944, in Oakes, North Dakota, to Lambert “Kelly” and Gertrude (Even) Johnson. She graduated from Wahpeton Central High School in Wahpeton, ND. Upon graduation from high school, Sharon went on to obtain her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She would go on to further her career with a Lifetime Teaching Certificate in Minnesota, and obtaining enough credits to equal her Masters in Education.

