Sharon Marguerite Larson, 79, of Breckenridge, was unexpectedly called home to our Lord on Sunday, September 3, 2023. Sharon’s visitation and prayer service are set for Monday, September 11, 2023, from 5-7 p.m., at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, ND. A celebration of life and sharing time will take place from 6:00 -7:00 pm prior to the prayer service. Her prayer service will start at 7 p.m., followed by the Rosary. Her Funeral Mass is set for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, ND. There will be visitation one hour prior. Father Paul Kuhn will officiate.
Sharon Marguerite Johnson (NANA) was born March 11, 1944, in Oakes, North Dakota, to Lambert “Kelly” and Gertrude (Even) Johnson. She graduated from Wahpeton Central High School in Wahpeton, ND. Upon graduation from high school, Sharon went on to obtain her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She would go on to further her career with a Lifetime Teaching Certificate in Minnesota, and obtaining enough credits to equal her Masters in Education.
Sharon’s teaching career would span over four decades, teaching at various schools including Circle of Nations School in Wahpeton, ND, White Bear Lake Catholic Diocese School, Wahpeton Public School, Breckenridge Public School, and St. Mary’s Catholic School in Breckenridge, MN.
Sharon was actively involved in the community as a Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) teacher, Cub Scout den mother, delegate for the Minnesota Republican Party, Pro-life advocate, member of the Breckenridge Retired Teachers, member of the American Legion Auxiliary Hafner-Miller Ross Post 20, and a member of the Eagles Aerie 2749. She spent many volunteer hours for the Spirit of ’76 Bicentennial Celebration and other local events. In her leisure time, she would enjoy reading every mystery book she could find in record time, refinishing furniture, collecting antiques, creating beautiful needle point works, listening to classical and 50’s music, as well as attending theater productions and Music in the Park.
Always putting others ahead of herself, Sharon loved her family more than words could say. She would spend countless hours sewing clothes and special blankets for her children and grandchildren. Sharon enjoyed exploring new places and planned trips to educational and historic places across the United States where she would visit with her children and grandchildren. She taught all of them to have love of learning, the value of spending time with elder relatives, and the importance of honoring those with military service.
Tradition and history were important to Sharon. She loved to take her grandchildren to look at Christmas lights, prepared with hot cocoa and snacks. While driving around, she would share past stories of when she grew up as the daughter of Kelly Johnson, Richland County Sheriff, and living in the historic sheriff’s residence in Wahpeton during her teenage years.
Some of the best memories her grandchildren have of her are feeding ducks at Chahinkapa Park, picnics, going out for breakfast, camping, traveling, reading books, and telling them stories about her life as they fell asleep. They will miss her special tea parties and pinata birthdays as well as the fun they had crating memories with special art projects, making cookies, and opening Nana’s Christmas stockings that she had designed for each of her children and grandchildren.
Sharon had an unbelievably strong moral compass, and was a wonderful role model for her children, grandchildren, and students. She wanted children to see the beauty in the world, have dreams and be able to realize them, know where they come from, and above all, show kindness and respect to others. Sharon was so proud of her children and grandchildren and was always their biggest fan and supporter.
With tremendous sadness and grief, leaving a place in our lives that can never be filled, Sharon is survived by her children, Kelly Elaine Larson, Wahpeton, ND, Chad (Kashia) Larson, Fort Worth, TX, Cody Larson (Jennifer Stirling), Wahpeton, ND, Corey (Trisha) Larson, Norfolk, VA; grandchildren, Madelyn, Sophie, Greta, Gavin, Mya, Aiden, Zoie, Ellie, Violet, Thea; and former husband, Robert A. Larson, Breckenridge, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lambert and Gertrude; brothers, John, twin brothers Larry and Gary, and James Johnson, and recently her precious four-legged companion Maggie Rose.
She will be sadly missed by many special lifelong friends, colleagues, cousins, and former students.
Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the following charities:
