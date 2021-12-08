Sharon (Wiens) Seibel, 77, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, went home to the Lord in the late hours of Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at St. Francis Medical Center of Breckenridge, Minnesota.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, with visitation held an hour prior at the Faith Church in Wahpeton. Pastor Mark Norman will be officiating. A livestream of the service will be available on the Funeral Home’s website.
Sharon was born Nov. 8, 1944, at Langdon, North Dakota, to Edwin and Catherine (Hooge) Wiens. At a young age, she was baptized and became a member of Rosehill MB Church, rural Munich. She was raised on the family farm near Munich, graduating from Munich High School in 1962 and in 1966, Sharon graduated from Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas.
On Aug. 19, 1966, she married Marlo Seibel at Munich. Sharon loved teaching music for 40 years at numerous locations, the last 28 ½ years at Wyndmere and Wahpeton. She often referred to her students as “My Kids”, even the rascals. The students in return called her “Mrs. Music,” or “Mom.” Adjudicating music contests was something that she enjoyed for many years. Sharon and Marlo loved spending the past 23 summers at Pelican Lake.
At an early age, Sharon accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior. She always felt that her musical ability was truly a gift from God, and she loved to share it with others.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Marlo; her son, Trent of Fargo, North Dakota; three granddaughters, Hannah, Madison and Lilliana; her brother and sister-in-law, Al and Arlys Wiens of Munich; her sisters-in-law, Agnes and Donald Schmidt and Marcie Seibel, all of Harvey, North Dakota; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
