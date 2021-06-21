Sharon Wixo, 77

Sharon Marie Wixo, 77, peacefully passed away June 18, 2021, at Eventide Care Center in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. A burial will be held for immediate family at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Abercrombie, North Dakota.
She was born on Oct. 12, 1943, to Marie and Otto Sveom, and lived on a farm outside of Kent, Minnesota, until her dad passed away when she was 6. After moving to Wahpeton, North Dakota, she graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1961 and studied at NDSCS for one year. Sharon worked at Stoudt Motors and First National Bank in Wahpeton.
In 1970, she married H. Elroy Wixo. They made their home in Leonard, North Dakota, and welcomed four children. They moved to Wahpeton in 1992 where she had a house cleaning business and worked at Red River Human Services for eight years beginning in 2003. She moved to Twin Town Villa in 2017.
Sharon was a wonderful, nurturing woman and enjoyed the simple things in life, like coffee time with family and friends. She will be missed most by her children and grandchildren; son Paul (wife Lisa, children Brandon and Brooke), son Troy (wife KelLee, children Zayne, Kennedey, and Ty), son Corey (wife Nikki, children Paige and Parker), and daughter Kayla (children Alexis and Kayleigh). Spending quality time with family and friends meant the most to Sharon and she even beat cancer to make more memories with those she loved.
She is now reunited with her parents, her sister Linda, and many other relatives.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
