Sherilyn Wayt, 63, passed away May 11, 2022 at home in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. A family gathering will be held at a later date.

Sherilyn Kay Frank was born Dec. 10, 1958, to Vernon and Jeanette (Boesen) Frank and she grew up in Wahpeton, North Dakota, where she attended St. John’s Catholic School and Wahpeton Public Schools.

In 1977 she moved to Everett, Washington where she met and began her life of 45 years with Bradley Wayt. They settled in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, and were united in marriage on June 6, 1992. She worked various jobs, most recently at Safeway, until health issues forced her to retire. As a hobby, for several years, she made wedding cakes for many in the Seattle area. She had a love for salt & pepper shakers, collecting hundreds of sets. She also enjoyed on-line gaming, which created many friendships from all over.

She is survived by her husband Bradley, Mountlake Terrace; son, Jason Frank, Raleigh, North Carolina; siblings, David (Jodi) Frank, Parker, Colorado, Susan Frank, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Sheila (James) Grawe, Wahpeton, North Dakota, Sharla (Loran) Nordick, Mooreton, North Dakota; sister-in-laws, Le Wayt and Bev Fox; brother-in-law, Dude Wayt; several nieces, nephews, aunts, an uncle and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; maternal grandparents, Andrew and Selma Boesen; paternal grandparents, William and Mabel Frank; mother-in-law, Beverly Fox; father-in-law, Howard Wayt; several uncles; an aunt; and cousin.

Sher’s time here was not nearly long enough and she will be missed by everyone whose lives she touched.

To plant a tree in memory of Sherilyn Wayt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

