Sherman Morris Nelson, 76, of Rochester, Minnesota, died on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
His funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at Carmel Lutheran Church, 19942 650th Lane, Jacobson, Minnesota, 55752. It will be preceded by an 11 a.m. visitation.
Sherman was born July 17, 1943, the oldest of five siblings, to Sherman and Betty (Braun) Nelson in Breckenridge, Minnesota. He was a passionate and caring person and was loved by many.
Sherman was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Betty, his wife Mary, and his son Sherman and daughter in law Jaqualine.
He is survived by his children: Leif (Anita) of Chaska, Minnesota, Christopher of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Michelle (Tom) Devereux of Carver, Minnesota, and stepdaughter Julie Miller of Grand Rapids, Minnesota; brothers: William Nelson of Breckenridge and Michael (Barb) Nelson of Breckenridge; sisters: Maureen (John) Foley of Rochert, Minnesota and Kathryn (Rick) Dean of Fergus Falls, Minnesota; and grandchildren: Stephanie (Nathan), Closson (Sherman), Chad and Amanda (Leif), Kaitlyn and Bailey Nelson (Chris), Logan and Drew Devereux (Michelle), Sam and Kyra Miller (Julie).
