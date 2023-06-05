Sherry Poss, 45

Sherry Marie (Peschel) Poss, 45, of Victoria, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband Kevin, and daughter Kylee, by her side on May 29, 2023, after two hard-fought battles with diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

Mass will be held at St. Hubert Catholic Church Chanhassen, Minnesota, at 11 a.m., Friday, June 9. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Load entries