Sherry Poss, 45

Sherry Marie (Peschel) Poss, 45, of Victoria, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband Kevin, and daughter Kylee, by her side on May 29, 2023, after two hard-fought battles with diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
Mass will be held at St. Hubert Catholic Church Chanhassen, Minnesota, at 11 a.m., Friday, June 9. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Sherry was born on Dec. 23, 1977, to Thomas and Denise Peschel in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Sherry spent much of her early childhood in Lisbon, North Dakota, and moved back to Breckenridge, in 1994 where she graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1996. She went on to study accounting at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.
After graduating in 2000, she started her first job in accounting at Boeckermann, Heinen & Mayer in Bloomington, Minnesota. She received her CPA license from the Minnesota Board of Accountancy in 2003 and went on to complete her MBA at the University of Minnesota – Carlson School of Management in 2010. Sherry’s career spanned more than 20 years, with most of those spent in Internal Audit at Regis Corporation and Buffalo Wild Wings. At the time of her death, she was the Vice President of Internal Audit at Agility Health in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Sherry was a board member and treasurer for the Minnesota Center for Book Arts for more than five years.
While home for the holiday season in 2003, Sherry asked Kevin to save her from an admirer by pretending to be her boyfriend. Something was different the night they met, and they were nearly inseparable from that night forward. While spending both high school and college just across the Red River from one another, the couple’s paths had crossed before, sharing many mutual acquaintances. Sherry and Kevin were united in marriage on Jan. 26, 2007, in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. They made their home together in Chaska, Minnesota, until they moved to Victoria, in 2009. In August 2010, they welcomed their daughter, Kylee, who was the center of their world. Kylee is a miniature version of Sherry, possessing many of her wonderful qualities and mannerisms. Being a mother to Kylee was Sherry’s pride and joy.
Sherry’s smile would light up a room, and her unmistakable laugh was infectious. Her laugh was distinctive and uniquely her own, reminding anyone who knew her that she was there. Sherry loved to travel, a trait she passed down to Kylee, who planned a recent family road trip to Colorado. Some of her other favorite travel destinations included: Mexico, Grand Cayman, China, Hong Kong, London, Brussels, Disneyland, and Disney World. Sherry’s favorite family trip was a Disney Cruise taken on a whim, and that became an almost annual vacation. Sherry loved competing with friends and family and was always ready for a game of Uno or an intense, drawn-out game of Monopoly. Sherry had a love of working out and running. She ran many races, starting with 5K’s and working up to marathons. She completed her first full marathon in 2016 at the Twin Cities Marathon. Remarkably, Sherry completed Grandma’s Marathon in 2022 after her first round of cancer and just weeks prior to her second diagnosis of lymphoma. She cherished her time with her 5 a.m. Alpha workout crew, as well as many running friends. Sherry’s many friendships throughout her life were so important to her. The love and support provided by her friends was invaluable to her and her family during her health battles.
In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to honor Sherry’s memory can do so via a donation to Kylee’s education fund.
