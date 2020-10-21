Shirley Ann Nord, 90, St. Cloud, Minnesota, formerly of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away peacefully with family by her side Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at the Country Manor Senior Campus in Sartell, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Shirley will be at 12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Reverend Ronald Weyrens along with her grandsons, Reverend Aaron Nord and Reverend Alexander Nord will con-celebrate. Burial will take place at 3 p.m. Friday at St. Ann’s Parish Cemetery in Brandon, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Shirley was born on Jan. 29, 1930 in Alexandria, Minnesota to John and Gertrude (Starhia) Renkes. She graduated from Brandon High School and the St. Francis School of Nursing in Breckenridge. Shirley married Jerome Nord on Sept. 6, 1952 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Brandon. They lived in the Breckenridge area for many years and Shirley was employed as a Registered Nurse at the St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge.
Shirley enjoyed playing cards, swimming, doing crafts, sewing, fishing and many outdoor activities. Above all, she treasured spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her funny, strong and outgoing personality.
She is survived by her children, Paul (Mary) of St. Louis, Missouri, Peter (Beth) of Sartell, Jane (Kevin) Templin of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Patrick (Kathy) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Ann (Mike) Holl of Salt Lake City, Utah; 19 grandchildren, Rev. Aaron, Adam, Abraham, Rev. Alexander, Anthony, Audrey, Brian, Colin, Brandon, Kirby, Logan, Truman, MacKenzie, Tony, Brianna, Xavier, Madeline, Max and Charles; six great grandchildren, Megan, Nate, Isabella, Lucas, Maybelle and Kale; and sister, Bernadine (John) Hagaman of Fifty Lakes.
She was preceded in death by her parents; former spouse, Jerome; and sister, Marcine (Cliff) Thomas.
Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, is entrusted with arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.