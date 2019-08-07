Shirley A. Bergquist, 84, of Moorhead, Minnesota, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation for Shirley Bergquist will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, with a 7 p.m. prayer service, in Dilworth Lutheran Church. Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, also in Dilworth Lutheran Church. She will be buried at 3 p.m. Saturday in Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Shirley Anne Weyhrauch, the daughter of Walter and Avis (Nelson) Weyhrauch was born April 14, 1935, in Foxhome, Minnesota. She attended elementary school in Foxhome and graduated from Breckenridge (Minnesota) High School in 1953. Later that year, she married Lowell Lee Bergquist. They first lived in Foxhome and in 1959, moved to Dilworth, Minnesota. Lowell died in 1972. Shirley later moved to Moorhead to live with her sister.
Shirley worked in the office of Dilworth High School, until retiring in June of 2000. She was an active member of Dilworth Lutheran Church, and active in the American Legion Auxiliary. Shirley was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Shirley is survived by four children, LeeAnn (Bud) Stieha, Fargo, Lujean (Kenneth Jr.) Highness, Dilworth, Bill (Annie) Bergquist, Moorhead, and Lori (Jonnie) Quittschreiber, Dilworth; sisters, Wynne Hendrickson, Breckenridge, and Ilene Wheeler, Moorhead; six grandchildren, Michael, Meghan, Mallorie, Marissa, Jenna and Jake; and eight great-grandchildren, Jared, Jacey, Casen, Cole, Braxton, Kaylee, Jase, and Kendall.
Arrangements are entrusted to Korsmo Funeral Service, Moorhead.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.