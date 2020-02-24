Shirley F. Hoefs, 83, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at CHI St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Fairmount. Pastor Matthew Tooman will officiate the service. Burial will be at a later date in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Tyler, North Dakota.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Hoefs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries