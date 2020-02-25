Shirley F. Hoefs, 83, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at CHI St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, followed by her 11 a.m. funeral service at First English Lutheran Church in Fairmount. Pastor Matthew Tooman will officiate the service. Burial will be at a later date in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Tyler, North Dakota.
Shirley Faye Hoefs was born on June 15, 1936, in Fairmount, the third child of Herbert and Sophia Hoefs.
Shirley was a lifelong Missouri Synod Lutheran. She was baptized and confirmed at First English Lutheran Church in Fairmount where she still had her membership at the time of her death.
Shirley received her teaching certificate from the Wisconsin Teacher’s College in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, and began her teaching career in a small one-room rural schoolhouse in Wisconsin. After being there for three years, she moved back to North Dakota and began teaching in Breckenridge in 1956. She received her master’s degree in Elementary Education in Moorhead State University. She later retired from the Breckenridge Public School System in 1983.
Shirley created wonderful ceramic pieces which she gifted to family and friends. She loved to bowl and was an avid fan of Breckenridge High School basketball teams and never willingly missed any games. She volunteered for various committees at her church and her selfless service to her community will truly be missed.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Sophia Hoefs; her brother, Kenneth Hoefs; sister-in-law, Betty Hoefs; brother-in-law, Dwight Dwello; and her godson, Lester Smith.
She is survived by her sisters, Katherine Dwello and Ardis Smith; brother-in-law, Orville Smith; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
