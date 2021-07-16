Shirley A. Johnson, age 89, of Walcott, North Dakota, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at Sanford Hospice House in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service at Richland Lutheran Church in rural Walcott. Visitation will continue at the church on Monday, July 26, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. followed by an 11 am funeral service.
Pastor Julé Ballinger will officiate the service. Burial will be in Richland Lutheran Cemetery in rural Walcott. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
